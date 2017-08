VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Vicksburg Police Department arrested one person on drug charges Tuesday.

Police said 30-year-old Jason Jobe is charged with possession of meth.

On Tuesday around 6:45 a.m., officers and Mississippi Bureau Narcotics agents went to Warrenton Road at the American Best Value Inn to respond to a complaint about drug activity.

Law enforcement officers set up surveillance and monitored the situation. Officers seized meth and drug related items.