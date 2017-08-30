16-year-old wanted in connection with Hilltop Inn murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are searching for a 16-year-old in connection with a murder that happened at the Hilltop Inn.

Police need your help locating Cedric Mitchell. He is wanted for capital murder in the death of David Paul Peden.

On August 12, officers went to the motel to respond to the shooting.

Police were searching for three people in connection with the crime.

Quantineahia Webster, 23, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Anyone who sees Mitchell should contact police.

WANTED: Cedric Mitchell-16, charged w/ capital murder in the death of David Paul Peden on 8/12. Police still seeking additional suspect info pic.twitter.com/iwyu5gqRVH — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 30, 2017