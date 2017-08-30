$1M bond set for 19-year-old charged in traffic light murder investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 19-year-old accused in a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Jackson Police said Lidarius Dixon is being held on a $1 million bond.

On Thursday, August 17 officers responded to Fortification Street near I-55 regarding a shooting.

Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was driving a Pontiac G6 with a passenger in a car when police said a man walked up to the vehicle and fired a shot through the driver window. She was shot in the back and died at the scene.

21-year-old Nicholas Coats was also charged in the investigation. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

