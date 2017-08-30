Alcorn State confident in offense

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State opens up the season Saturday at home against Miles College. The Braves have won the SWAC’s Eastern Division three years in a row and the players they have returning on offense this season could very well send them to Houston for a fourth straight season.

It all starts with senior quarterback Lenorris Footman.

Alcorn also returns their leading rusher from a year ago in Delance Turner to go with an experienced receiving corps that includes Norlando Veals and Marquis Warford.

Despite injuries over the course of last season, the Braves were still third in the SWAC in total offense in 2016.