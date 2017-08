JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are looking for the person responsible for stabbing a woman and stealing her car.

The 61-year-old victim is in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a black male driving a 2016 orange Toyota Rav4, with a MS tag that reads, HUT 812.

Police say the incident happened around 10:30 Tuesday night at a home in South Jackson, they are not releasing the exact location at this time.

Please call Police if you see this vehicle.