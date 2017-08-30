Morrison Height Collects Donations For Houston

CLINTON, Miss. – Morrison Heights Baptist Church is taking donations for heavy duty work after Harvey.

The church is teaming up with 8 Days of Hope to assist with rebuilding efforts in Houston.

The drive for tools and handy equipment started Tuesday.

There will be several donation pick-ups over the next few weeks. The first one starting Friday, September 1.

They are looking for home repair items like hammers, saws, extension cords and power generators.

Gift cards from home improvement stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart are also needed.

“We are in turn collecting those things here, they will bring a trailer themselves to pick up the items we have collected here and then get them over to Houston,” Adrianna Neal of Morrison Heights said. “We have opened this up for the Clinton and Jackson area it’s not just an internal Morrison Heights thing.”

There will be help on-site at the church to help with heavy loads of donations.

Now if you would like to make tax deductible cash donation you have that option as well.

For more information click here.