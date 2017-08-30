Narcotics case leads law enforcement officers to possible child pornography investigation

WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  The Drug Enforcement Agency said a pill case led law enforcement officers to a possible child pornography investigation.

Daniel Comeaux, Asst. Special Agent in Charge of the DEA said they took two people into custody at the Wholesale Auto Parts Store on Gallatin Street in Jackson.

They are facing drug charges; one of the people in custody is also facing possession of a firearm charge.

Comeaux said multiple agencies are working together in this case.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get them.

