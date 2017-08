JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new hotel is coming to the Fondren area.

Central Mississippi-based Heritage Hospitality Group said a 125 room Hilton-branded Homewood Suites Hotel would be built in Jackson.

It will be located on a two-acre site on State Street.

There will be an outdoor courtyard, an indoor pool, and other amenities.

Construction is expected to take about 14 months; developers are targeting an early 2019 opening date.