Reward offered for information in 2016 Copiah County murder investigation

By Published: Updated:
Tommie Fulgham (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) —  The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is searching for answers in a year old unsolved homicide investigation.

A reward is being offered for information in the murder case of Tommie Fulgham. Authorities said he was murdered at his home on August 21, 2016. A family member discovered Fulgham dead.

Deputies said they’ve received a few leads that have been looked into with no positive results.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

