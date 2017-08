UPDATE: The tornado warning has been canceled.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for some parts of Central Mississippi.

The warning is for Hinds and Warren County. It is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

People should seek shelter now.

Tornado Warning continues for Edwards MS, Adams MS until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JoW3DEf7qb — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 30, 2017