What’s Working: The Momentum UpFlow Hair Dryer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s a story that took the Internet by storm.

Two years ago, WJTV introduced the world to Martin McCurtis and his Momentum UpFlow hair dryer.

Since then, Martin has developed a pair of fully functioning, slick looking, prototypes. Now, he is just a Kickstarter campaign away from becoming a true American success story.

Martin McCurtis says, “That’s on low. That’s on high.”

He’s talking about the sound of a fully operational Martin has developed a pair of fully functioning, slick looking, prototypes. Now, he is just a Kickstarter campaign away from becoming a true American success story.Momentum dryer.

It’s come a long way since we first saw it.

Years ago, Martin grew tired of waiting on his wife to dry her hair, so he built a machine that directs hot air upward and out an exhaust pipe. That makes for a drying process that’s more comfortable and much faster.

“My estimate would be like 52% to 53%, but it’s clearly over half,” Martin said.

That’s the kind of thing salon owners like to hear.

Eva Kelly owns Eva’s Family Hair Care in Jackson.

“It cuts the drying time in half, and it’s cooler.”

Stylists aren’t the only one taking notice. Stars are too.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Ariane Davis says, “I hate being under the dryer. I can’t stand being under the dryer, but all this hair took only 34 minutes. This is fabulous. My hair is super dry. I can’t wait to get it styled, but it’s bouncy, glossy and dry.”

With prototypes in hand in pre-engineering underway, the only thing standing in the way of Martin McCurtis and his dream to revolutionize the more than 100-year-old hair drying business is money. He aims to raise $650,000 on Kickstarter.

“That’s going to take us into manufacturing and pretty much tie up all the loose ends,” Martin.

Martin’s Kickstarter campaign started August 26, 2017. You can check it out here.