2 wanted in connection with Brookhaven bank robbery; 3 in custody

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Brookhaven Police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

Three others have been arrested. Officers said they received a call around 8 a.m. Thursday that the State Bank branch on East Monticello Street had been robbed.

Police officers in the area located someone in the woods near the bank matching the description of one of the robbers.

An investigation into the armed robbery determined that other individuals were involved.

Brookhaven Police said Robert Earl Collins Jr, Jakeish Parker, and Walter Owens were all arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Lattrick Williams and Pierre Thomas.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Williams or Thomas, contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.