BBB warning people who plan to donate money for Hurricane Harvey victims

(WJTV)– The people in Houston and other parts of the Gulf Coast are in desperate need of help. Many Americans want to donate but consumer advocates are warning people about con- artists ready to take advantage.

Americans are showing their generosity but they may be a target for scammers. Claire Rosenzweig with the Better Business Bureau says during a disaster scam artists will call, text and send fake emails asking for donations.

The BBB is also warning donors because they can fall prey to look-a-like charity websites. In 2013, New Jersey’s attorney general went after creators of a website which claimed to help victims of Hurricane Sandy. Authorities say only 1% of $600,000 dollars had been distributed.

“unfortunately, you have unscrupulous people who try to help themselves, and its’ horrible, but they’ll do it,” says Rosenzweig.

The Better Business Bureau has set up a list of verified charity sites. Using those will help make sure your money gets to the right people.