Belhaven wins second straight Riverside Rumble

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven overcame a one-point halftime deficit to beat Millsaps 42-37 Thursday night at the Belhaven Bowl.

Blazers senior receiver Nolan Satcher caught three touchdowns in the first half but the Majors went into halftime with a 29-28 lead.

Millsaps had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but a failed hook and lateral attempt ended their final drive.

This is the second straight win for Belhaven in the series with Millsaps.

Click the video above for highlights from the game.

Belhaven’s next game is on the road on Sep. 16 against Texas Lutheran.

Millsaps travels to Texas Wesleyan Sep. 9.

 

