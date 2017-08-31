Bond set for 13-year-old charged in robbery, stabbing investigation

By Published:
Corey Smith (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge set bond for the 13-year-old accused in a stabbing that injured a 61-year-old woman.

Corey Smith’s bond is set at $225,000.

He is charged with auto theft, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The victim’s neighbors said the incident happened on Cypress Drive.

Police stated that they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The woman was stabbed repeatedly as she got out of her vehicle to go inside of her home.

Her orange Toyota RAV 4 was also taken.

An 18-year-old is also in custody being questioned about the incident. Smith is being charged as an adult.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s