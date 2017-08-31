City of Byram collecting items for Hurricane Harvey victims

Byram, MISS (WJTV)- The Byram Police and Fire Departments are partnering with the Gulfport Police and Fire Departments to help bring relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Byram police and fire departments will be collecting items for victims Rockport, Texas. Officials in Byram will be drop off the items in Gulfport. Gulfport officials will deliver the items next Tuesday.

If you’d like to donate you can drop off items at the Byram Police Department, 141 Southpoint Drive, or the Byram Central Fire Station, on Byram Parkway. Hours to donate are 8 am to 5 pm. Deadline to donate items is Friday, September 1st.

Here is a full list of relief items to donate:

• Tire repair kits, Fix-a-Flat

• Square shovels

• Bottle Water, Gatorade, Pedialyte, Flavor packs for Water

• Cigarette lighter & Matches

• Tarps

• Hammers and Nails

• Batteries & Flashlights

• Phone and car chargers for iPhone and Android

• Power strips

• Underwear & Socks all sizes

• Hair Clippers

• Baby wipes

• Bug Spray

• Gift cards – (WalMart, Visa, Home Depot, Lowes, etc)

• Generators (any size) Air compressors (any size)

• Gas Cans, Fuel Tanks, Gas

• Drills

• Chainsaws