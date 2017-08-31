Hazlehurst woman charged with insurance fraud

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — A Hazlehurst woman is charged with one count of insurance fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 57-year-old Joyce Corley turned herself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

Authorities said a grand jury incited Corley.

Corley is accused of presenting an altered Explanation of Benefits to Southern Administrators and Benefit Consultants, Inc., of Ridgeland, to be reimbursed for medical expenses. They said she had already received reimbursement.

Her bond was set at $5,000. If convicted, Corley faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.