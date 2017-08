JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge denied bond for a 16-year-old accused of a murder that happened at a Jackson motel.

Police said Cedric Mitchell received no bond on the charge of capital murder.

On August 12, officers went the Hilltop Inn to respond to a shooting.David Paul Peden was killed during the incident.

Police were searching for three people in connection with the crime.

Quantineahia Webster, 23, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. JPD said more arrests are possible.

