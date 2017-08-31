How to help Harvey victims

Several agencies and organizations are helping out Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Below are some places where people can drop off donations.

BYRAM

The Byram Police and Fire Departments are partnering with the Gulfport Police and Fire Departments to help bring relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Byram police and fire departments will be collecting items for victims Rockport, Texas. Officials in Byram will be drop off the items in Gulfport. Gulfport officials will deliver the items next Tuesday. If you’d like to donate you can drop off items at the Byram Police Department, 141 Southpoint Drive, or the Byram Central Fire Station, on Byram Parkway. Hours to donate are 8 am to 5 pm. Deadline to donate items is Friday, September 1st. Get more information about what is needed here.

CLINTON

Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton is partnering with the non-profit 8 Days of Hope to be the drop off location for Clinton for supplies for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston, TX. Click here for a list of the donations being collected.

MADISON COUNTY

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is collecting donations.. If you would like to donate items, just bring them by the Sheriffs dept and they will load a trailer and have the items delivered to those in need.

PEARL

the Pearl Police Department was contacted by a local citizen wishing to donate his time and his skill to load a 53 foot trailer to be taken to Houston, TX next week to assist with on-going relief efforts.

Items such as water, tarps, diapers, toiletries, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, and pet supplies are items needed by the families affected by this natural disaster.(Please no clothes) The Pearl Police Department is asking for your help in loading this 53 foot trailer beginning this Friday night at the Northwest Rankin vs. Pearl football game. Please bring the mentioned items with you to help load the trailer that will be parked at the main gate entrance to the football stadium.

If you cannot make the game or you have a very large drop off, the trailer will be parked in front of Pearl City Hall on Saturday, September 2, from 9a – 5p.

Kroger Partnering with Red Cross

Kroger Delta Division Stores are partnering with the American Red Cross to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Delta Division is made up of the stores in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Missouri. They are collecting funds to give directly to the Red Cross for relief efforts. Find out more about how it works here.

You can also donate here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. They are also deploying mobile feeding units. Get more information here.

You can find more ways to help on MEMA’s website.