How to help Salvation Army mission to Texas

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — The Salvation Army of Jackson will deploy mobile feedings units at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to help meet needs in Texas as flooding from Hurricane Harvey continues to ravage the region.

How People Can Help

The best way to help after a disaster is to make a financial donation. Monetary contributions also support

local economies and ensure that businesses can operate when relief supplies diminish.

Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate By Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail Checks to:

The Salvation Army

PO Box 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301

Please designate “Hurricane Harvey” on all checks.

Text to Give:

STORM to 51555