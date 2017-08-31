How to help Salvation Army mission to Texas

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — The Salvation Army of Jackson will deploy mobile feedings units at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to help meet needs in Texas as flooding from Hurricane Harvey continues to ravage the region.
How People Can Help
The best way to help after a disaster is to make a financial donation. Monetary contributions also support
local economies and ensure that businesses can operate when relief supplies diminish.
Online: helpsalvationarmy.org
Donate By Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
Mail Checks to:
The Salvation Army
PO Box 1959
Atlanta, GA 30301
Please designate “Hurricane Harvey” on all checks.
Text to Give:
STORM to 51555