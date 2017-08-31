Jarvis Summers thankful for G League opportunity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Provine and Ole Miss alum Jarvis Summers was picked in the 7th round of last week’s G League expansion draft by the Wisconsin Herd.

Summers spent the previous season playing overseas in Slovakia.

The 2014 Howell Trophy winner says he didn’t even know there was a draft but was happy to get the news from his agent.

“It feels good. Honestly I didn’t think I was gonna get another shot, right, this early,” he said. “I thought I had to work my way back up you know, by me having surgery. I’m just gonna work hard and just continue to move forward you know, and let God do his work.”

Summers had surgery after his senior season at Ole Miss.