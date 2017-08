JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A local business is selling a special treat to help benefit some of the Hurricane Harvey victims.

The candy store Nandy’s Candy has created Texas-shape chocolate bites. The chocolate has a heart over Houston.

They said $2 from each Texas shaped chocolate sold will go to the American Red Cross.

You can place orders online and have them shipped or stop by the store, which is located at 1220 East Northside Drive, Suite 380 in Jackson.

Our ❤️and prayers are with Texas! $2.00 from each Texas shaped chocolate sold will go to the #americanredcross for #hurricaneharvey relief and recovery @nandyscandy https://nandyscandy.com/products/hurricane-harvey-texas-with-heart A post shared by Nandy's Candy (@nandyscandy) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT