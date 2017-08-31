MDE: Jackson Public School District in violation 24 standards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Education says they’ve found the Jackson Public School District in violation of 24 out of the 32 standards that all Mississippi public school districts are required to meet.

The findings were released Wednesday in a report about the on-site investigative audit of JPS.

MDE sent a letter of the findings to JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray and the Acting JPS Board of Trustees President Camille Stutts Simms.

In August 2014, The Commission on School Accreditation directed MDE to conduct the full investigative audit of all 58 schools in JPS.

The investigative audit was launched after a limited district audit of 22 schools cited severe deficiencies related to school safety and instructional practices. The full audit was conducted from September 2016 until July 2017.

The MDE Office of Accreditation will present the evidence to the Commission on School Accreditation. The commission will have to determine where an extreme emergency exists in the school district.

The Commission will hold a meeting on September 13. If the Commission makes any recommendations at this meeting, the recommendations will be presented to the Mississippi State Board of Education at the regularly scheduled meeting at on September 14.