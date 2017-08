WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are conducting an investigation into the death of a Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate.

Authorities said Deandre Davis died on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers responded to a fight in one of the housing units. They said Davis was seriously wounded.

Davis died in the ambulance in route to the hospital.

Authorities said the facility has been placed on lockdown.

This is an ongoing investigation.