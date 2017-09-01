Additional enforcement on Natchez Trace during Labor Day weekend

By Published:
Photo: AP Graphics

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Natchez Trace Rangers will have additional patrols and conduct checkpoints during the Labor Day weekend.

The enhanced encorcement will start on August 31 and will continue through September 4.

In conjunction with the National Park Service Traffic Safety Coalition, Rangers are targeting dates associated with increases in traffic deaths. This event targets traffic associated with the Labor Day Weekend.

They are asking motorists to avoid drinking and driving.

The National Park Service recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

  • Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
  • Designate a sober driver.
  • Visit NHTSA’s Something To Think About website at https://www.nhtsa.gov/something-think-about
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911.
  • If you know people who are about to drive after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

 

