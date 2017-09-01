Alcorn County man arrested after major counterfeit investigation

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An Alcorn County man is facing multiple felony charges after a major counterfeit investigation.

Attorney General Jim Hood said authorities arrested 43-year-old Russell Haynie at his home Wednesday.

Investigators said they discovered more than $2 million worth of counterfeit goods. Items found included Yeti-brand products, Life Proof and Otter Box phone cases, Ray Ban sunglasses, Beats by Dre, and Apple and Bose products. Investigators also found multiple high-end bags by Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coach, MCM, and Tory Burch.

The search of Haynie’s home was part of General Hood’s Knock Out Knock Offs Taskforce. They said this was the largest undercover counterfeit operation since the KOKO’s inception eight years ago.

Haynie is charged with one felony count of wire and mail fraud, selling counterfeit goods, and felon in possession of a firearm, with more charges expected. If convicted on all existing counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison and several thousand in fines.