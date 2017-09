HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 71-year-old man is dead after his car went in a lake Friday morning.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke said the driver left the roadway and the vehicle went under water.

The crash happened near Lebanon Pinegrove Road off of Highway 18.

Luke said crews were able to pull the car out of the water, and the person inside was deceased.

The victim’s name has not been released.