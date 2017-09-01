Jackson City Council approves tax increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In a special called city council meeting, Jackson council members approved a tax increase.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba incorporated the 2 millage increase into the budget.

It would raise property taxes by $20 on a home with the market value of $100,000.

In a news release from the City of Jackson’s Communications Manager, Lumumba was quoted saying,

Raising taxes is always our last resort. We understand the seriousness of going to the tax payers asking for more dollars. We hope this will be the last time in a long time that we ask for an increase in taxes. We assure the City that we will be good steward of the money. Now is the time that we have to make hard decisions. By ensuring good government and accountability, we are doing the work to move Jackson in the right direction. We appreciate the sacrifices that our citizen’s make on a daily basis to move our City forward.”