JSU Director of Bands O’Neill Sanford terminated

O’Neill Sanford (Photo: JSU website)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Jackson State University Director of Bands Dr. O’Neill Sanford tells WJTV he was fired from his position.

O’Neill said he was informed of his termination Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. by a telephone call.

He said his termination was unjustifiable. He plans on seeking legal counsel.

WJTV 12 reached out to JSU Thursday about the incident and to find out if the band was planning on traveling to Texas Christian University for Saturday’s game. Below is a statement from University Communications:

Jackson State University does not comment on personnel matters. The band was never scheduled to travel to TCU. They will not be traveling to perform at this game.

According to the school’s website, Sanford has been a music educator since 1965. He also serves as the president of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities National Band Directors’ Consortium and is the founder of the HBCU “Battle Fest” Battle of the Bands.

 

