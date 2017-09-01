Kroger gas station in Madison runs out of fuel

UPDATE: A truck is on site to provide the gas station with fuel.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — In the days since Hurricane Harvey, gas prices have gone up.

WJTV 12 stopped by the Kroger off of Highway 51 in Madison. Their gas station ran out of fuel and only had diesel on hand.

Around noon Kroger says they were alerted that there was no more gas. It didn’t take long for drivers to see they wouldn’t be getting any service.

The station’s manager says there has been a high demand for gas Friday. He like many customers believe trucks carrying fuel from the coast hit by Hurricane Harvey are to blame.

We reached out to Teresa Dickerson with the Kroger. She tells us the truck is scheduled to be at the store location today. She says the trucks are running behind because of long gas lines.