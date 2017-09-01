MDOT to hault interstate construction for Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is suspending all interstate, and four-lane highway work this Labor Day weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

MDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction requiring lane closures beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

“While we are suspending work statewide, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. “These lanes closures are there to protect motorists, and we urge drivers to treat these areas as active work zones.”

Drivers are urged to continue to pay attention to work zones and to slow down when passing through them.

“MDOT wants to make travel safe and convenient for the public this holiday weekend,” McGrath said. “While our construction crews won’t be working, we will be putting additional effort into monitoring the state’s highways to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the holiday weekend safely.”