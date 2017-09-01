Robinson Road Bridge reopens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After being closed for several months, the Robins Road Bridge is back open.

City of Jackson officials said the bridge reopened on Friday, September 1.

The bridge is located between Raymond Road and McDowell Road.

Crews closed the bridge in Februrary 2016. The Mississippi Department of Transportation State said found significant structural grade separation on the southeast corner of the bridge during a routine inspection.

The bridge collapsed in March 2016.

Crews have been working on repairs since then.

