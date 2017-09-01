MBI issues Silver Alert for missing 34-year-old Stone County man

Roylee Vashun Wonsley (Photo: MBI)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 34-year-old Stone County man.

MBI said  Roylee Vashun Wonsley of Wiggins was last seen on August 30 at about 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Highways 26 and 198 in Lucedale.

He weighs about 190 and is about 5’11.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Roylee Vashun Wonsley contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251.

 

