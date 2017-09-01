Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old man

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old William Daniel Davis, Jr.

He was last seen Friday around 7 a.m. on Davis Street in Guntown. MBI said he was driving a black 2003 extended cab Ford F-250. He was wearing blue jeans and cowboy boots.

He is about 5’4 and weighs about 150 pounds. Davis has brown and gray hair with blue eyes.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, contact the Guntown Police Department at 662-869-2911.