KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and one killed in an over night shooting.

Police say it happened on Friday at 502 S. East Street in Kosciusko.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 47-year-old black female who had been shot in the face and arm and a 61-year-old black male who was shot in the abdomen and arm.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the 61-year-old, Billy Ray Johnson died.

The case is still under investigation.