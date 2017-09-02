Residents react to millage increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting in February Jackson homeowners can expect to pay more on their taxes. Homeowner, Jonita King says, “I think it’s good in a way and sort of bad in a way.”

The decision came during Friday night’s city council meeting, when a majority voted to approve a 2 millage increase. but not everyone is on board. City Councilman Ashby Foote believes, “we’re doing a poor job in collections, and before we ask them to pay more money we got to get our act together and prove that we can collect the funds.”

Jonita King tells us she’s owned her Jackson home for about 18 years. And being a single parent as well means, “I’m on a budget.” Making every dollar count, but she trusts the mayor, who believes this increase will help the city’s more than 6 million dollar deficit, “so we believe that what this will allow us to do is plug the hole and move forward to building a more prosperous forecast for our city,” says Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

And King says she stands by him, “I think it’s worth it and I’ll do anything to support my mayor.”