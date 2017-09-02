Two people killed in car crash on Belvedere Dr.

Jackson, MISS (WJTV)- Jackson police say two people are dead after a two car crash in Jackson.

Police responded to the scene of Belvedere Drive and Monterrey Street. We’re told a white Chevy Tahoe and black Honda Accord collided into each other.

Jackson police say 29 year old Michael Robinson and 20 year old Tiesha Horne died at the scene. Robinson was driving the Chevy Tahoe, while Horne was a rear- passenger in the Honda Accord.

Jackson police is working to determine the cause of the crash. We will bring you more details as soon as information becomes available.