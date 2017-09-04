Alligator hunting season ends on Labor Day

Photo: MDWFP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Alligator Hunting Season will end Monday, September 4 at noon.

It’s been open since Friday, August 25.

During this year’s season, a Brandon man set a new record for catching longest male alligator taken by a permitted hunter in Mississippi.

The alligator’s length was 14 feet ¾ inch, which broke the previous record by ½ inch. The alligator weighed 766.5 pounds. The belly girth was 69 inches, and the tail girth was 43 inches.

Byran Burnside’s hunting party caught the gator in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone near Natchez.

