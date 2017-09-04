Brookhaven Police investigate commercial burglary

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Brookhaven Police Dept.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a recent business burglary investigation.

Officers said on Friday around 1:30 a.m., they went to Farmbelt Equipment on Highway 84 after the alarm went off at the business.

Surveillance video shows a man in a four-door sedan with missing hubcaps. Police said the burglar broke the front window and stole power equipment.

Someone inside the car is handed one of the tools and helps places it in the car.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the people involved, call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

 

 

