Carjacking suspect arrested after chase

UPDATE: The stolen Ford has been found. No suspect is in custody.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

JACKSON, Miss — A carjacking suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase.

We’re told police saw a white Pontiac in the Bailey Avenue area that was said to be involved in a carjacking in Ridgeland.

That is where two suspects stole a silver Ford Escape. One suspect left in the Ford while the other fled in the Pontiac.

Police tried to stop the Pontiac but the driver, 18-year-old Johnathan Campbell, refused and lead officers on a chase.

Police say Campbell intentionally hit an officer’s vehicle head on in an attempt to escape officers.

The officer was not hurt and Campbell was taken into custody. He faces aggravated assault on a police officer and felony eluding charges.

The Ford has not been found and the identity of the other suspect is unknown.