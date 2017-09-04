Disaster loans available for small businesses impacted by Vicksburg’s waterline rupture

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Disaster loans are available to Mississippi small businesses and most private non-profit organizations affected by the City of Vicksburg’s main water line rupture that happened earlier this year.

The U.S. Small Business administration said the low-interest economic injury disaster loans are being made available following a request from Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant on Aug. 28 for a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Warren County and the neighboring counties of Claiborne, Hinds, Issaquena, and Yazoo in Mississippi; and the adjacent parishes of East Carroll, Madison, and Tensas in Louisiana.

“The Small Business Administration is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to help small businesses and nonprofits in Mississippi with their federal disaster loans,” said SBA Administrator Linda McMahon . “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

Applications and program information are available by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from the SBA’s website at http://www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 1, 2018.

Get more information on SBA’s website.