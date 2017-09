HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After an impressive second half vs. Kentucky, Kwadra Griggs has earned the starting quarterback job for the Golden Eagles’ next game vs. Southern.

Head coach Jay Hopson named Griggs the starter for Saturday’s game at Monday’s news conference. Griggs went 15 for 26 with 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss to Kentucky.

Click the video above to hear from Hopson on what Griggs did to impress him the most to earn the chance to start.