JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Runners participated in the Salvation Army’s Labor of Love 10K/5K Run and Walk.

The event was held Monday along Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.

About 200 people registered for the event.

All of the proceeds collected will go to help women and children in the community affected by domestic violence.

“Sometimes people come to us on the worst days of their lives, and they feel like nobody is on their side,” said Lt. Matt Hedgren of The Salvation Army.

Runners out early this morning to make their way across the finish line at the Labor of Love 5k & 10k. Full recap of the event on @WJTV pic.twitter.com/kDDhakK1UL — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) September 4, 2017