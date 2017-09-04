Leake County teen drowns in Neshoba County

By Published:
Jerry Lee Triplett, II (Photo: Leake Central High School Facebook Page)

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Leake County teen drowned Sunday night in Neshoba County.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said 15-year-old Jerry Lee Triplett, II went off the pier at Lake Pushmataha and did not come back up.

Waddell said the teen did not know how to swim. The water where his body was found was about 18 feet deep, authorities said.

Triplett was an athlete at Leake Central High School.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is assisting with the investigation since the drowning happened in their jurisdiction.

A prayer vigil will be held for the Triplett family on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Leake County Court Square in Carthage.

 

