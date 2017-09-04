Man taken to the hospital after Madison County chase ends in Canton

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase from Madison County ended in the City of Canton on Monday afternoon.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown tells us the incident started when a man drove through a checkpoint the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was conducting.

Chief Brown says a man in a white pick-up truck drove through the checkpoint, almost hitting deputies. Then, he says, the man continued onto I-55 before he got off at the 124 mile marker. We’re told the man came down Highway 16 and the chase ended in the Canton city limits on Liberty Rd.

The man was taken to Merit Health hospital in Canton, according to Chief Brown.

Chief Brown says the Madison County Sheriff’s Department notified the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) about the case since deputies were involved in the pursuit.

We’re told no deputies were hurt.

We were also told the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) was called to the scene.

Heavy Police presence in Canton on Liberty St. working to get more info @WJTV pic.twitter.com/TqmvoXP8Uw — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) September 4, 2017

Chief Brown is encouraging anyone who witnessed this incident to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department with information.

Currently, we’re working to find out what made the man stop on Liberty Road. We’re also working to find out his condition.

We’ve reached out to both MBI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for more information about this case.

Stay with us as we work to get your more information.