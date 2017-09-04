Ole Miss aiming to tackle better after leaky debut for run defense

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – In what was otherwise a routine 47-27 win over South Alabama, one concerning trend from 2016 returned for Ole Miss against the Jaguars.

The Rebels had the worst rush defense in the SEC in 2016, ranking 120th in the country while giving up 246.33 yards per game. In last Saturday’s win, Ole Miss allowed 170 rushing yards and 4.6 yards per carry.

Click the video above to hear from defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff, who said the main problem against the Jaguars was lackluster tackling.