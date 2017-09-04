Protest in Jackson for increase in pay for fast food workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The fight for a higher minimum wage continues as people across the nation protested Monday in different cities.

Here in Jackson, a group held a rally outside of the McDonald’s on Hanging Moss Road.

The protests across the U.S kicked off early Labor Day. Organizers of the Fight for $15 said some fast food employees went on strike in more than 300 cities around the country.

They would like to see higher wages and union rights.

“America needs unions,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday in a video released in support of the Labor Day strikes and protests. “Unions are the only way workers have ever gotten ahead in this country. And today, unions are the only shot for workers to take back the country and fight back against corporate interests that have rigged the system against them.”

Workers in Charleston SC are on STRIKE. South Carolina needs unions! #FightFor15 #Union pic.twitter.com/Jh5r41HEDV — Raise Up For $15 (@RaiseUpfor15) September 4, 2017