OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After Ole Miss put up 531 yards and 40 points on South Alabama, there wasn’t much to really nitpick on offense.

But offensive coordinator Phil Longo said on Monday that his biggest disappointment from the game was the Rebels’ tempo.

Click the video above to hear from Longo on what he thought caused the offense to play slower and why he thinks it worked out against the Jaguars.