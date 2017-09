JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In his weekly news conference on Monday, Jackson State’s Tony Hughes shared how TCU represents what he wants the Tigers to become as a program.

But it was the Horned Frogs’ head coach, Gary Patterson that called Hughes Monday morning to praise JSU. In particular, Hughes said Patterson was impressed with quarterback Brent Lyles in the 63-0 win for TCU.

