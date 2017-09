WJTV – Alcorn State and Florida International will not play in Miami on Saturday due to the anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

FIU announced on Tuesday night that it was cancelling classes and activities starting that night to go through the weekend.

An Alcorn spokesperson told WJTV 12 that the schools are working to play the game at a different location and possibly even play on a different day.

We will have a football game against FIU, but it will not be in Miami on Saturday. We're working on finalizing a neutral site this weekend. — Alcorn Sports (@BRAVESSPORTS) September 6, 2017